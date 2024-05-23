Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹263.4 and closed at ₹263.35. The high for the day was ₹268.65 and the low was ₹261.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,859.36 crores with a 52-week high of ₹346.4 and a 52-week low of ₹243.9. The BSE volume for the day was 107,682 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at ₹267.90. Over the past year, the company's shares have declined by -6.86% to ₹267.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-9.92%
|6 Months
|-3.1%
|YTD
|-3.85%
|1 Year
|-6.86%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.5
|Support 1
|261.95
|Resistance 2
|272.85
|Support 2
|257.75
|Resistance 3
|277.05
|Support 3
|254.4
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 12.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1525 k & BSE volume was 509 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.65 & ₹261.2 yesterday to end at ₹263.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.