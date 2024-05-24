Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services had a trading day with an open price of ₹267.85 and a close price of ₹266.2. The stock reached a high of ₹270.15 and a low of ₹265.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,186.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹346.4 and ₹243.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 287,714 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.77
|Support 1
|266.47
|Resistance 2
|272.53
|Support 2
|263.93
|Resistance 3
|275.07
|Support 3
|262.17
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 11.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 287 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹270.15 & ₹265.6 yesterday to end at ₹266.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.