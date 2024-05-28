Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹271.85 and closed at ₹271.15. The high for the day was ₹271.85 and the low was ₹267.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,235.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹346.4 and ₹243.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 167,910 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has increased by 0.78% and is currently trading at ₹271.35. However, over the past year, the price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares has dropped by -3.86% to ₹271.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|-10.59%
|6 Months
|2.03%
|YTD
|-2.69%
|1 Year
|-3.86%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|271.8
|Support 1
|267.15
|Resistance 2
|274.1
|Support 2
|264.8
|Resistance 3
|276.45
|Support 3
|262.5
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 11.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 167 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.85 & ₹267.3 yesterday to end at ₹271.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.