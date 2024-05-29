Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock opened at ₹269.7 and closed at ₹269.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹272.2, while the low was ₹267.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,254.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹346.4 and the low is ₹243.9. The BSE volume for the day was 131,319 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 11.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 167 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹272.2 & ₹267.8 yesterday to end at ₹269.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.