Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stocks plummet amidst market turmoil

On the last day of trading, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹138.95 and closed at ₹136.25. The stock reached a high of ₹138.95 and a low of ₹136.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,723.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹156.55 and the 52-week low is ₹101.15. The BSE volume for Manappuram Finance was 81,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.