Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stocks plummet amidst market turmoil

On the last day of trading, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹138.95 and closed at ₹136.25. The stock reached a high of ₹138.95 and a low of ₹136.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,723.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹156.55 and the 52-week low is ₹101.15. The BSE volume for Manappuram Finance was 81,938 shares.
The current data of Manappuram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹137.3, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.86%
|3 Months
|-7.42%
|6 Months
|23.74%
|YTD
|17.13%
|1 Year
|28.35%
The stock price of Manappuram Finance is currently at ₹139.9 with a net change of 1.7, representing a percent change of 1.23. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% or ₹1.7.
