Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stocks plummet amidst market turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 138.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.3 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance

On the last day of trading, Manappuram Finance opened at 138.95 and closed at 136.25. The stock reached a high of 138.95 and a low of 136.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,723.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 156.55 and the 52-week low is 101.15. The BSE volume for Manappuram Finance was 81,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price update :Manappuram Finance trading at ₹137.3, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹138.2

The current data of Manappuram Finance stock shows that the price is 137.3, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.86%
3 Months-7.42%
6 Months23.74%
YTD17.13%
1 Year28.35%
13 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Today :Manappuram Finance trading at ₹139.9, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹138.2

The stock price of Manappuram Finance is currently at 139.9 with a net change of 1.7, representing a percent change of 1.23. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% or 1.7.

13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Manappuram Finance had a total volume of 81,938 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 136.25.

