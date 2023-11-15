Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 138.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.6 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance

On the last day, Manappuram Finance opened at 139.9 and closed at 138.2. The stock's high for the day was 147, while the low was 136.55. The market capitalization of Manappuram Finance is 11,900.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 156.55 and the 52-week low is 101.15. On the BSE, a total of 481,034 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹138.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Manappuram Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 481,034. The closing price for the stock was 138.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.