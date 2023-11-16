Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 7.01 %. The stock closed at 140.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.45 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance's stock opened at 152.35 and closed at 140.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 154.65 and a low of 149.55. The company has a market capitalization of 12,734.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 156.55 and 101.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,645,642 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Today :Manappuram Finance trading at ₹150.45, up 7.01% from yesterday's ₹140.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Manappuram Finance is 150.45, with a percent change of 7.01 and a net change of 9.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, resulting in a positive return for investors. It is important to note that this data represents a snapshot in time and may be subject to change.

16 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹140.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Manappuram Finance had a volume of 3,645,642 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 140.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.