Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance sees gains in trading today

Manappuram Finance's stock opened at ₹152.35 and closed at ₹140.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹154.65 and a low of ₹149.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹12,734.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹156.55 and ₹101.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,645,642 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Manappuram Finance is ₹150.45, with a percent change of 7.01 and a net change of 9.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, resulting in a positive return for investors. It is important to note that this data represents a snapshot in time and may be subject to change.
On the last day of trading, Manappuram Finance had a volume of 3,645,642 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹140.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!