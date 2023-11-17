Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 6.61 %. The stock closed at 150.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.4 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance

On the last day of trading, Manappuram Finance opened at 149.05 and closed at 150.45. The stock reached a high of 162.3 and a low of 149.05. The market capitalization of the company was 13576.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 156.55 and the 52-week low was 101.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2155356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:34 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹150.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Manappuram Finance recorded a trading volume of 2155356 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 150.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.