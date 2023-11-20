Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Manappuram Finance's stock opened at ₹159.1 and closed at ₹160.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹159.65, while the lowest was ₹153.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹13,132.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹162.3, and the 52-week low is ₹101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 984,426 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.