Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance sees stock gains

On the last day, Manappuram Finance's stock opened at ₹155.05 and closed at ₹155.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹157.25, while the lowest was ₹151.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,064.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹162.3, and the 52-week low is ₹101.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 932,758 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Manappuram Finance share price NSE Live :Manappuram Finance trading at ₹154.6, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹154.35 The current data for Manappuram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹154.6, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased slightly since the previous trading session.

Manappuram Finance share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Manappuram Finance reached a low of ₹154.7 and a high of ₹156.1 on the current day.

Manappuram Finance November futures opened at 154.45 as against previous close of 153.45 Manappuram Finance is a financial services company with a spot price of 155.85. The bid price is 154.95, and the offer price is 155.4. The offer quantity is 18000, and the bid quantity is 12000. The open interest for the stock is 64854000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Manappuram Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 11.53% 3 Months 4.19% 6 Months 41.24% YTD 32.85% 1 Year 37.83%

Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹155.15 on last trading day On the last day, Manappuram Finance had a trading volume of 932,758 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹155.15.