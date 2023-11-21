Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 154.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.6 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance

On the last day, Manappuram Finance's stock opened at 155.05 and closed at 155.15. The highest price reached during the day was 157.25, while the lowest was 151.75. The market capitalization of the company is 13,064.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 162.3, and the 52-week low is 101.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 932,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price NSE Live :Manappuram Finance trading at ₹154.6, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹154.35

The current data for Manappuram Finance stock shows that the price is 154.6, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased slightly since the previous trading session.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Manappuram Finance reached a low of 154.7 and a high of 156.1 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Manappuram Finance Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Manappuram Finance November futures opened at 154.45 as against previous close of 153.45

Manappuram Finance is a financial services company with a spot price of 155.85. The bid price is 154.95, and the offer price is 155.4. The offer quantity is 18000, and the bid quantity is 12000. The open interest for the stock is 64854000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price update :Manappuram Finance trading at ₹155.85, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹154.35

The current data for Manappuram Finance stock shows that the price is 155.85, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 1.5. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the net change is an increase of 1.5.

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.53%
3 Months4.19%
6 Months41.24%
YTD32.85%
1 Year37.83%
21 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Today :Manappuram Finance trading at ₹155.85, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹154.35

The current data for Manappuram Finance stock shows that the price is 155.85, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percentage change. However, the net change of 1.5 suggests that the increase in price is relatively small. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight positive movement.

21 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹155.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Manappuram Finance had a trading volume of 932,758 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 155.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.