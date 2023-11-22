Hello User
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 154.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.5 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance

On the last day, Manappuram Finance's stock opened at 155.85 and closed at 154.35. The highest price reached during the day was 156.1, while the lowest price was 152.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 12,992.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 162.3, and the 52-week low is 101.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 296,962.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹154.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Manappuram Finance had a trading volume of 296,962 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 154.35.

