Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

Manappuram Finance's stock opened at ₹152.65 and closed at ₹153.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹155.05, while the lowest was ₹151.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,895.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹162.3, and the 52-week low is ₹101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 283,331 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹153.5 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Manappuram Finance shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 283,331. The closing price of the shares was ₹153.5.