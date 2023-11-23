Hello User
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 153.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.35 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance's stock opened at 152.65 and closed at 153.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 155.05, while the lowest was 151.2. The market capitalization of the company is 12,895.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 162.3, and the 52-week low is 101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 283,331 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹153.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Manappuram Finance shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 283,331. The closing price of the shares was 153.5.

