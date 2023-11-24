Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance sees gains in trading today

Manappuram Finance had an opening price of ₹153 and a closing price of ₹152 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹156.65 and a low of ₹150.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹12,903.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹162.3, while the 52-week low is ₹101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 568,314 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.05%
|3 Months
|5.89%
|6 Months
|38.36%
|YTD
|31.21%
|1 Year
|36.68%
The current data for Manappuram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹152.45 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.3% and the price has increased by 0.45.
On the last day, Manappuram Finance had a trading volume of 568,314 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock was ₹152.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!