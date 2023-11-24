Hello User
Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 152 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.45 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance had an opening price of 153 and a closing price of 152 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 156.65 and a low of 150.9. The company's market capitalization is 12,903.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 162.3, while the 52-week low is 101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 568,314 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.05%
3 Months5.89%
6 Months38.36%
YTD31.21%
1 Year36.68%
24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Today :Manappuram Finance trading at ₹152.45, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹152

The current data for Manappuram Finance stock shows that the price is 152.45 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.3% and the price has increased by 0.45.

24 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Manappuram Finance share price Live :Manappuram Finance closed at ₹152 on last trading day

On the last day, Manappuram Finance had a trading volume of 568,314 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock was 152.

