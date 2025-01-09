Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹188.8 and closed at ₹180.05, experiencing a high of ₹191.5 and a low of ₹185. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹15,234.13 crore. Over the past year, Manappuram Finance reached a 52-week high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.4. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,646,220 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jan 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Manappuram Finance Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹180.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Manappuram Finance Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.5 & ₹185 yesterday to end at ₹185.55. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.