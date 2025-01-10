Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 180.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.95 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 188.8 and closed lower at 180.05, indicating a decline. The stock reached a high of 191.5 and a low of 178.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 15,150.47 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant drop compared to its 52-week high of 230.25 and a low of 138.4. The BSE volume recorded was 2,445,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.32Support 1174.02
Resistance 2196.06Support 2169.46
Resistance 3200.62Support 3160.72
10 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 187.0, 4.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3348
    Buy3334
    Hold6661
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14953 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 235.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹180.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 191.5 & 178.05 yesterday to end at 178.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.