Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹180 and closed slightly lower at ₹178.95. The stock reached a high of ₹184.55 and a low of ₹174.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹15,260.50 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹230.25 and above its low of ₹138.40. A total of 833,191 shares were traded on the BSE.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.46
|Support 1
|175.47
|Resistance 2
|189.97
|Support 2
|169.99
|Resistance 3
|195.45
|Support 3
|165.48
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 3.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|8
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 833 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.55 & ₹174.65 yesterday to end at ₹180.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend