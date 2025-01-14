Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹176.85 and closed at ₹180.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹180.85 and a low of ₹170.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹14,512.97 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 341,824 shares.
14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹180.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.85 & ₹170.7 yesterday to end at ₹171.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend