Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹173.55 and closed at ₹171.40, experiencing a high of ₹181.70 and a low of ₹171.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹15,126.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.40. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 234,183 shares.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.89
|Support 1
|173.63
|Resistance 2
|183.44
|Support 2
|168.92
|Resistance 3
|188.15
|Support 3
|166.37
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 4.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|8
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 234 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.7 & ₹171.65 yesterday to end at ₹179.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend