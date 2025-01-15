Hello User
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 4.67 %. The stock closed at 171.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.4 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 173.55 and closed at 171.40, experiencing a high of 181.70 and a low of 171.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 15,126.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 230.25 and a low of 138.40. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 234,183 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.89Support 1173.63
Resistance 2183.44Support 2168.92
Resistance 3188.15Support 3166.37
15 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 187.0, 4.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3348
    Buy3334
    Hold6661
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13611 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 234 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹171.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 181.7 & 171.65 yesterday to end at 179.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

