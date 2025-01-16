Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 179.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.5 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 178.1 and closed at 179.4, showing a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 182.25 and dipped to a low of 174.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 15,237.52 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 230.25, while the 52-week low stands at 138.4. The BSE volume recorded was 427,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.11Support 1175.13
Resistance 2186.79Support 2170.83
Resistance 3191.09Support 3167.15
16 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 187.0, 4.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3347
    Buy3333
    Hold6663
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13611 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 234 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹179.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 182.25 & 174.65 yesterday to end at 178.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.