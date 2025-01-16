Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹178.1 and closed at ₹179.4, showing a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹182.25 and dipped to a low of ₹174.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹15,237.52 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹230.25, while the 52-week low stands at ₹138.4. The BSE volume recorded was 427,327 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.11
|Support 1
|175.13
|Resistance 2
|186.79
|Support 2
|170.83
|Resistance 3
|191.09
|Support 3
|167.15
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 4.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 234 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.25 & ₹174.65 yesterday to end at ₹178.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend