Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹180.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹179.85. The stock reached a high of ₹186.25 and recorded a low of ₹180.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹15,505.84 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.40. The BSE volume for the day was 175,677 shares traded.
17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹179.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.25 & ₹180.75 yesterday to end at ₹183.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.