Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 2 %. The stock closed at 179.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.45 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 180.75 and closed slightly lower at 179.85. The stock reached a high of 186.25 and recorded a low of 180.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 15,505.84 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 230.25 and a low of 138.40. The BSE volume for the day was 175,677 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹179.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 186.25 & 180.75 yesterday to end at 183.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

