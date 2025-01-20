Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance maintained an open and close price of ₹183.45. The stock reached a high of ₹196.35 and a low of ₹182.95, with a trading volume of 1,038,138 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹16,399.67 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.40, reflecting its volatility.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance share price is at ₹194.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹185.94 and ₹198.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹185.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 198.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Manappuram Finance has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹192.80. Over the past year, the stock has seen a price increase of 14.10%, reaching ₹192.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.45%
|3 Months
|34.01%
|6 Months
|-10.54%
|YTD
|2.81%
|1 Year
|14.1%
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|198.03
|Support 1
|185.94
|Resistance 2
|202.56
|Support 2
|178.38
|Resistance 3
|210.12
|Support 3
|173.85
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1038 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹196.35 & ₹182.95 yesterday to end at ₹193.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend