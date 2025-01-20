Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 193.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.8 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance maintained an open and close price of 183.45. The stock reached a high of 196.35 and a low of 182.95, with a trading volume of 1,038,138 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 16,399.67 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of 230.25 and a low of 138.40, reflecting its volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance trading at ₹194.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹193.8

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance share price is at 194.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 185.94 and 198.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 185.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 198.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Manappuram Finance has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at 192.80. Over the past year, the stock has seen a price increase of 14.10%, reaching 192.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.45%
3 Months34.01%
6 Months-10.54%
YTD2.81%
1 Year14.1%
20 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1198.03Support 1185.94
Resistance 2202.56Support 2178.38
Resistance 3210.12Support 3173.85
20 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13661 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1038 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹183.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 196.35 & 182.95 yesterday to end at 193.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.