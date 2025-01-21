Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹195.2 and closed lower at ₹193.8. The stock reached a high of ₹196 and a low of ₹192.15. With a market capitalization of ₹16,399.67 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹230.25, while the 52-week low is ₹138.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 625,258 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|195.05
|Support 1
|191.56
|Resistance 2
|197.19
|Support 2
|190.21
|Resistance 3
|198.54
|Support 3
|188.07
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 3.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 625 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹196 & ₹192.15 yesterday to end at ₹193.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend