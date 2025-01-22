Hello User
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 193.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 194.45 and closed at 193.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 198.8 and a low of 189.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,396.29 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 230.25 and a low of 138.4. A total of 290,975 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Manappuram Finance has increased by 0.81%, currently trading at 193.55. Over the past year, Manappuram Finance shares have appreciated by 9.15%, reaching 193.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, now standing at 23024.65 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.5%
3 Months45.67%
6 Months-5.24%
YTD1.94%
1 Year9.15%
22 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.95Support 1191.15
Resistance 2201.83Support 2188.23
Resistance 3204.75Support 3184.35
22 Jan 2025, 08:40 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 187.0, 2.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3346
    Buy3333
    Hold6664
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13492 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 290 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹193.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 198.8 & 189.6 yesterday to end at 192. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

