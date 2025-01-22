Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹194.45 and closed at ₹193.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹198.8 and a low of ₹189.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,396.29 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.4. A total of 290,975 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Manappuram Finance has increased by 0.81%, currently trading at ₹193.55. Over the past year, Manappuram Finance shares have appreciated by 9.15%, reaching ₹193.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, now standing at 23024.65 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.5%
|3 Months
|45.67%
|6 Months
|-5.24%
|YTD
|1.94%
|1 Year
|9.15%
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.95
|Support 1
|191.15
|Resistance 2
|201.83
|Support 2
|188.23
|Resistance 3
|204.75
|Support 3
|184.35
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 2.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 290 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹198.8 & ₹189.6 yesterday to end at ₹192. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend