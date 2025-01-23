Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹192.1 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹196.55 and a low of ₹190.8 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,535.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.4, with a trading volume of 150,507 shares on the BSE.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹196.55 & ₹190.8 yesterday to end at ₹194.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend