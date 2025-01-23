Hello User
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 192 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.8 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 192.1 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 196.55 and a low of 190.8 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,535.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 230.25 and a low of 138.4, with a trading volume of 150,507 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13006 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹192 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 196.55 & 190.8 yesterday to end at 194.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

