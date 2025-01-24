Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹194.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹195.1. The stock reached a high of ₹200.4 and a low of ₹192.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,662.07 crore, the company is currently trading below its 52-week high of ₹230.25 and above its 52-week low of ₹138.4. The BSE volume for the day was 364,048 shares.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|201.1
|Support 1
|193.7
|Resistance 2
|204.45
|Support 2
|189.65
|Resistance 3
|208.5
|Support 3
|186.3
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 4.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹200.4 & ₹192.65 yesterday to end at ₹196.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend