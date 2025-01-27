Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹196.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹197.10. The stock experienced a high of ₹199 and a low of ₹195, reflecting modest volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹16,650.22 crore, the company continues to perform within a 52-week range, having reached a high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 321,672 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 4.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 321 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹199 & ₹195 yesterday to end at ₹196.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend