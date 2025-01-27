Hello User
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 197.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.80 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 196.65 and closed slightly higher at 197.10. The stock experienced a high of 199 and a low of 195, reflecting modest volatility. With a market capitalization of 16,650.22 crore, the company continues to perform within a 52-week range, having reached a high of 230.25 and a low of 138.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 321,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 187.0, 4.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3336
    Buy3333
    Hold6664
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11472 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 321 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹197.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 199 & 195 yesterday to end at 196.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

