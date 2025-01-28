Hello User
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -6.53 %. The stock closed at 196.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.95 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 193.90 and closed at 196.80, reflecting an upward movement. The stock reached a high of 195 and a low of 183.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,650.22 crore, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of 694,581 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 230.25, while the 52-week low is 138.40.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.67Support 1182.84
Resistance 2198.72Support 2179.06
Resistance 3202.5Support 3173.01
28 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 187.0, 1.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3336
    Buy3333
    Hold6664
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10857 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹196.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 195 & 183.75 yesterday to end at 183.95. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend

