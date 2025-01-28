Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹193.90 and closed at ₹196.80, reflecting an upward movement. The stock reached a high of ₹195 and a low of ₹183.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,650.22 crore, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of 694,581 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹230.25, while the 52-week low is ₹138.40.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.67
|Support 1
|182.84
|Resistance 2
|198.72
|Support 2
|179.06
|Resistance 3
|202.5
|Support 3
|173.01
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 1.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹195 & ₹183.75 yesterday to end at ₹183.95. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend