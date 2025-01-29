Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹184.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹184.45. The stock reached a high of ₹192.40 and maintained a low of ₹184.55 throughout the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,613.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 344,312 shares, indicating moderate market activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Manappuram Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Manappuram Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹192.54 & second resistance of ₹195.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹198.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹198.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Manappuram Finance has increased by 2.59% today, currently trading at ₹196.25. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 6.16%, reaching ₹196.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.59%
|3 Months
|29.72%
|6 Months
|-10.74%
|YTD
|1.34%
|1 Year
|6.16%
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.54
|Support 1
|186.28
|Resistance 2
|195.3
|Support 2
|182.78
|Resistance 3
|198.8
|Support 3
|180.02
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 2.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹192.40 & ₹184.55 yesterday to end at ₹191.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend