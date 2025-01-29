Hello User
Manappuram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 191.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 184.55 and closed slightly lower at 184.45. The stock reached a high of 192.40 and maintained a low of 184.55 throughout the session. The market capitalization stood at 15,613.33 crore, with a 52-week high of 230.25 and a low of 138.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 344,312 shares, indicating moderate market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST Manappuram Finance Live Updates: Manappuram Finance trading at ₹196, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹191.30

Manappuram Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Manappuram Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 192.54 & second resistance of 195.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 198.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 198.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

29 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Manappuram Finance has increased by 2.59% today, currently trading at 196.25. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 6.16%, reaching 196.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.59%
3 Months29.72%
6 Months-10.74%
YTD1.34%
1 Year6.16%
29 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.54Support 1186.28
Resistance 2195.3Support 2182.78
Resistance 3198.8Support 3180.02
29 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 187.0, 2.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3336
    Buy3333
    Hold6664
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11078 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹184.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 192.40 & 184.55 yesterday to end at 191.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

