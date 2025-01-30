Hello User
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Manappuram Finance stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 4.23 %. The stock closed at 191.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.40 per share. Investors should monitor Manappuram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at 192.75 and closed at 191.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 201.40 and a low of 192.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 16,165.21 crore, the stock's performance was supported by a trading volume of 1,899,551 shares on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at 230.25, while the low is 138.40.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 187.0, 6.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3336
    Buy3333
    Hold6664
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
30 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11960 k

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 112.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1899 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Manappuram Finance closed at ₹191.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 201.40 & 192.10 yesterday to end at 199.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

