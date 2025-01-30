Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹192.75 and closed at ₹191.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹201.40 and a low of ₹192.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,165.21 crore, the stock's performance was supported by a trading volume of 1,899,551 shares on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹230.25, while the low is ₹138.40.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 6.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 112.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1899 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹201.40 & ₹192.10 yesterday to end at ₹199.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend