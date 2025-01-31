Manappuram Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Manappuram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Manappuram Finance opened at ₹200.05 and closed at ₹199.40, experiencing a high of ₹203.30 and a low of ₹197. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,878.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹230.25 and a low of ₹138.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 358,927 shares for the day.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Manappuram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|202.11
|Support 1
|196.66
|Resistance 2
|204.93
|Support 2
|194.03
|Resistance 3
|207.56
|Support 3
|191.21
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹187.0, 6.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 358 k.
Manappuram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹203.30 & ₹197 yesterday to end at ₹199.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend