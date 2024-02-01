Hello User
Mankind Pharma Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Mankind Pharma stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 2057 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2020 per share. Investors should monitor Mankind Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mankind Pharma Stock Price Today

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Mankind Pharma had an opening price of 2057.15 and a closing price of 2057. The stock reached a high of 2082.1 and a low of 1980. The market capitalization of Mankind Pharma is currently 80918.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2260 and the 52-week low is 1240.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 18627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Live :Mankind Pharma closed at ₹2057 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mankind Pharma had a total volume of 18,627 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2057.

