Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mankind Pharma stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 1741.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1734.35 per share. Investors should monitor Mankind Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma's stock opened at 1762 and closed at 1753.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1782.85 and a low of 1736 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 69,806.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1950 and 1240.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Today :Mankind Pharma trading at ₹1734.35, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1741.1

The current stock price of Mankind Pharma is 1734.35, with a net change of -6.75. This represents a percent change of -0.39. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Live :Mankind Pharma closed at ₹1753.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Mankind Pharma on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4,515. The closing price of the shares was 1,753.3.

