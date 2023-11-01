Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Mankind Pharma's stock opened at ₹1762 and closed at ₹1753.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1782.85 and a low of ₹1736 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69,806.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1950 and ₹1240.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4515 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Mankind Pharma is ₹1734.35, with a net change of -6.75. This represents a percent change of -0.39. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
