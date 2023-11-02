Hello User
Mankind Pharma Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mankind Pharma stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1741.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1747.9 per share. Investors should monitor Mankind Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mankind Pharma

On the last day, the open price of Mankind Pharma was 1734.35, and the close price was 1741.1. The high for the day was 1752.05, while the low was 1685. The market capitalization of the company was 70018.85 crore. The 52-week high was 1950, and the 52-week low was 1240.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Live :Mankind Pharma closed at ₹1741.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mankind Pharma had a BSE volume of 5638 shares with a closing price of 1741.1.

