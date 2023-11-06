Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Mankind Pharma's stock opened at ₹1808.15 and closed at ₹1803.45 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1816 and a low of ₹1763.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹71318.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1950 and the 52-week low is ₹1240.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 12254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.