Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mankind Pharma stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 1803.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1780.35 per share. Investors should monitor Mankind Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma's stock opened at 1808.15 and closed at 1803.45 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1816 and a low of 1763.6. The company's market capitalization is 71318.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1950 and the 52-week low is 1240.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 12254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Today :Mankind Pharma trading at ₹1780.35, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹1803.45

The current data of Mankind Pharma stock shows that the price is 1780.35, which represents a decrease of 1.28%. The net change is -23.1, indicating a decline in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Live :Mankind Pharma closed at ₹1803.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mankind Pharma on the BSE, there were 12,254 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1803.45.

