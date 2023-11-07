Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Mankind Pharma opened at ₹1765 and closed at ₹1775.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1770.25 and a low of ₹1732.65. The market capitalization of Mankind Pharma is ₹70357.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1950 and the 52-week low is ₹1240.75. The BSE volume for the day was 9773 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Mankind Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1756.35. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -19.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹19.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.54%
|3 Months
|-0.8%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for Mankind Pharma on the BSE, a total of 9773 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1775.4.
