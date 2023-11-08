Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma enjoys bullish trading today

On the last day, Mankind Pharma opened at ₹1763.9 and closed at ₹1762.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1809.95 and a low of ₹1760.15. The market capitalization of Mankind Pharma is ₹71817.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1950 and the 52-week low is ₹1240.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 16825 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1866.7
|73.25
|4.08
|1950.0
|1240.75
|74777.84
|JSW Infrastructure
|213.05
|7.4
|3.6
|207.4
|141.75
|39727.59
|R R Kabel
|1602.85
|77.2
|5.06
|1550.0
|1137.6
|18083.18
|Concord Biotech
|1228.95
|26.85
|2.23
|1258.0
|900.0
|12856.81
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|215.5
|-4.25
|-1.93
|257.95
|193.95
|9573.145
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.0%
|3 Months
|2.21%
|6 Months
|26.12%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
