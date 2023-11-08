Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma enjoys bullish trading today

On the last day, Mankind Pharma opened at ₹1763.9 and closed at ₹1762.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1809.95 and a low of ₹1760.15. The market capitalization of Mankind Pharma is ₹71817.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1950 and the 52-week low is ₹1240.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 16825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.