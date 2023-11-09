Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma shares soar in positive trading session

Hello User
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Mankind Pharma stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 2.76 %. The stock closed at 1793.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1842.9 per share. Investors should monitor Mankind Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Mankind Pharma was 1785.05, the close price was 1793.45, the high was 1878.15, and the low was 1785.05. The market cap of the company is 73824.44 crore. The 52-week high is 1950 and the 52-week low is 1240.75. The BSE volume for the day was 24704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Today :Mankind Pharma trading at ₹1842.9, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹1793.45

The current stock price of Mankind Pharma is 1842.9, with a percent change of 2.76 and a net change of 49.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.76% or 49.45.

09 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Live :Mankind Pharma closed at ₹1793.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mankind Pharma had a BSE volume of 24,704 shares. The closing price for the day was 1793.45.

