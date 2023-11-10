Mankind Pharma Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Mankind Pharma was ₹1845.1 and the close price was ₹1842.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1854 and a low of ₹1803. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72,758.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1950 and the 52-week low is ₹1240.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.