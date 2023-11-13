Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma sees bullish trading today

Mankind Pharma opened at ₹1849.95 and closed at ₹1829.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1851.75 and a low of ₹1834 during the day. The market capitalization of Mankind Pharma is currently ₹73,554.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1950 and a low of ₹1240.75. The BSE volume for the day was 815 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.28%
|3 Months
|0.72%
|6 Months
|31.47%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Mankind Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1836.15 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.39 percent, or 7.05 points.
On the last day of trading for Mankind Pharma on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 815. The closing price of the stock was ₹1829.1.
