Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mankind Pharma stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 2096.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2057 per share. Investors should monitor Mankind Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mankind Pharma Stock Price Today

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Mankind Pharma opened at 2075.15 and closed at 2096.45. The stock had a high of 2106 and a low of 2045.75. The company's market capitalization is 82,401.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2260 and the 52-week low is 1240.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Today :Mankind Pharma trading at ₹2057, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹2096.45

The current data for Mankind Pharma stock shows that the price is 2057, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -39.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.88% and has a net decrease of 39.45.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Mankind Pharma share price Live :Mankind Pharma closed at ₹2096.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mankind Pharma had a BSE volume of 20,697 shares with a closing price of 2,096.45.

