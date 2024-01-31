Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma Stock Dips in Trading Today

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Mankind Pharma opened at ₹2075.15 and closed at ₹2096.45. The stock had a high of ₹2106 and a low of ₹2045.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹82,401.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2260 and the 52-week low is ₹1240.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,697 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Mankind Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹2057, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -39.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.88% and has a net decrease of ₹39.45.
On the last day of trading, Mankind Pharma had a BSE volume of 20,697 shares with a closing price of ₹2,096.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!