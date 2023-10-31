Mankind Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma Stock Soars in Trading

On the last day, the opening price of Mankind Pharma was ₹1763, and the closing price was ₹1755.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1766.8 and a low of ₹1716.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,235.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1950 and ₹1240.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3271 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.61%
|3 Months
|4.36%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Mankind Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1762 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 8.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.5% and has gained 8.7 points.
On the last day of trading, Mankind Pharma had a volume of 3271 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹1755.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!