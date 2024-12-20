Mankind Pharma Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mankind Pharma opened at ₹64 and closed at ₹67, marking a gain of ₹3. The stock recorded a high of ₹64 and a low of ₹64, indicating stable performance throughout the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹27.26 crore, while the BSE volume reached 1,500 shares. Over the past year, Mankind Pharma's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹89.32 and a low of ₹59.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mankind Pharma Share Price Live Updates: Mankind Pharma's share price is currently down by 4.48%, trading at ₹64, while its competitors, including Machhar Industries, Arrowhead Separation Engineering, Associated Coaters, and Rapid Multimodal Logistics, are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have seen slight changes of 0.07% and -0.39%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Machhar Industries
|364.6
|0.0
|0.0
|515.75
|94.93
|27.01
|Arrowhead Seperation Engineering
|147.2
|0.0
|0.0
|239.0
|122.0
|27.55
|Sancode Technologies
|64.0
|-3.0
|-4.48
|89.32
|59.0
|26.04
|Associated Coaters
|192.55
|0.0
|0.0
|373.0
|121.8
|26.03
|Rapid Multimodal Logistics
|66.5
|0.0
|0.0
|108.15
|53.05
|25.34
Mankind Pharma Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹64 & ₹64 yesterday to end at ₹64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend