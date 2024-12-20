Hello User
Mankind Pharma Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Mankind Pharma Share Price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -4.48 %. The stock closed at 67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64 per share. Investors should monitor Mankind Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today Live Updates

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mankind Pharma opened at 64 and closed at 67, marking a gain of 3. The stock recorded a high of 64 and a low of 64, indicating stable performance throughout the session. The market capitalization stood at 27.26 crore, while the BSE volume reached 1,500 shares. Over the past year, Mankind Pharma's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 89.32 and a low of 59.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 09:52 AM IST Mankind Pharma Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mankind Pharma Share Price Live Updates: Mankind Pharma's share price is currently down by 4.48%, trading at 64, while its competitors, including Machhar Industries, Arrowhead Separation Engineering, Associated Coaters, and Rapid Multimodal Logistics, are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have seen slight changes of 0.07% and -0.39%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Machhar Industries364.60.00.0515.7594.9327.01
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering147.20.00.0239.0122.027.55
Sancode Technologies64.0-3.0-4.4889.3259.026.04
Associated Coaters192.550.00.0373.0121.826.03
Rapid Multimodal Logistics66.50.00.0108.1553.0525.34
20 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Mankind Pharma Share Price Live Updates: Mankind Pharma closed at ₹67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Mankind Pharma Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 64 & 64 yesterday to end at 64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

