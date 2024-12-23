Hello User
Mankind Pharma Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today Live Updates : Mankind Pharma stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -4.48 %. The stock closed at 67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64 per share. Investors should monitor Mankind Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today Live Updates

Mankind Pharma Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mankind Pharma opened at 64 and closed at 67, marking an increase of 3. The stock reached a high of 64 and a low of 64, indicating stability in price during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 26.04 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 1,500 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 89.32, while the low is 59.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Mankind Pharma Share Price Live Updates: Mankind Pharma closed at ₹67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Mankind Pharma Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 64 & 64 yesterday to end at 64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

