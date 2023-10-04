MANOJ VAIBHAV GEMS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MANOJ VAIBHAV GEMS JEWELLERS stocks plummet in trading today

The last day of trading for MANOJ VAIBHAV GEMS JEWELLERS saw an open price of ₹215 and a close price of ₹215. The stock reached a high of ₹221.9 and a low of ₹210 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 406,484 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MANOJ VAIBHAV GEMS JEWELLERS stock shows that the price is ₹215. There has been a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the actual decrease in price is ₹0.65.
On the last day of trading for MANOJ VAIBHAV GEMS JEWELLERS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 406,484. The closing price for the stock was ₹215.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!