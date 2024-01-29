Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico stock plunges as markets turn bearish

Marico Share Price Today : Marico's stock opened at ₹512.75 and closed at ₹525.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹523.45, while the lowest price was ₹512.40. The market capitalization of Marico is ₹66,689.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹595 and ₹462.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Marico shares on the last day was 94,476. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Marico share price NSE Live :Marico trading at ₹518.15, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹525.15 The current data of Marico stock shows that the price is ₹518.15. The percent change is -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Marico share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 525.95 10 Days 527.62 20 Days 533.59 50 Days 533.12 100 Days 543.43 300 Days 537.81

Marico Short Term and Long Term Trends As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Marico share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

Marico share price live: Today's Price range Marico stock reached a low of ₹512.4 and a high of ₹523.45.

Marico January futures opened at 521.0 as against previous close of 527.55 Marico is currently trading at a spot price of 516.4. The bid price stands at 520.4, with a bid quantity of 2400. The offer price is 520.85, with an offer quantity of 1200. The open interest for Marico is 10747200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Marico share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Godrej Consumer Products 1168.2 10.85 0.94 1229.95 892.1 119471.27 Dabur India 534.35 2.8 0.53 596.9 504.0 94674.18 Marico 516.75 -8.4 -1.6 595.0 462.95 66820.14 Colgate Palmolive India 2510.7 18.5 0.74 2579.85 1434.6 68287.43 P & G Hygiene & Health Care 17248.6 187.5 1.1 19086.2 13101.05 55990.23

Marico share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 10 10 8 Buy 13 9 10 17 Hold 11 13 13 11 Sell 5 5 5 4 Strong Sell 1 1 0 0

