 Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico stock plunges as markets turn bearish | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 13:50:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.20 1.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,456.10 1.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.25 2.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 624.40 1.88%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.85 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico stock plunges as markets turn bearish
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico stock plunges as markets turn bearish

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Livemint

Marico stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 525.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.15 per share. Investors should monitor Marico stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Marico Stock Price TodayPremium
Marico Stock Price Today

Marico Share Price Today : Marico's stock opened at 512.75 and closed at 525.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 523.45, while the lowest price was 512.40. The market capitalization of Marico is 66,689.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 595 and 462.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Marico shares on the last day was 94,476.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 01:54:24 PM IST

Marico share price NSE Live :Marico trading at ₹518.15, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹525.15

The current data of Marico stock shows that the price is 518.15. The percent change is -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

29 Jan 2024, 01:45:10 PM IST

Marico share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days525.95
10 Days527.62
20 Days533.59
50 Days533.12
100 Days543.43
300 Days537.81
29 Jan 2024, 01:42:11 PM IST

Marico Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Marico share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

29 Jan 2024, 01:27:12 PM IST

Marico share price live: Today's Price range

Marico stock reached a low of 512.4 and a high of 523.45.

29 Jan 2024, 01:10:39 PM IST

Marico Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 01:01:39 PM IST

Marico share price NSE Live :Marico trading at ₹518.1, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹525.15

Marico stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -7.05. The current stock price is 518.1.

29 Jan 2024, 12:41:56 PM IST

Marico January futures opened at 521.0 as against previous close of 527.55

Marico is currently trading at a spot price of 516.4. The bid price stands at 520.4, with a bid quantity of 2400. The offer price is 520.85, with an offer quantity of 1200. The open interest for Marico is 10747200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 12:36:04 PM IST

Marico share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Consumer Products1168.210.850.941229.95892.1119471.27
Dabur India534.352.80.53596.9504.094674.18
Marico516.75-8.4-1.6595.0462.9566820.14
Colgate Palmolive India2510.718.50.742579.851434.668287.43
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17248.6187.51.119086.213101.0555990.23
29 Jan 2024, 12:30:37 PM IST

Marico share price update :Marico trading at ₹516.7, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹525.15

The current data for Marico stock shows that the stock price is 516.7, with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.61% and has decreased by 8.45.

29 Jan 2024, 12:20:45 PM IST

Marico share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Marico reached a low of 512.4 and a high of 523.45 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 12:06:42 PM IST

Marico share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy810108
Buy1391017
Hold11131311
Sell5554
Strong Sell1100
29 Jan 2024, 11:40:43 AM IST

Marico share price Live :Marico closed at ₹525.15 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Marico BSE volume recorded a total of 94,476 shares being traded. The closing price for Marico shares on that day was 525.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App