Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico stock plunges as markets turn bearish

Marico Share Price Today : Marico's stock opened at ₹512.75 and closed at ₹525.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹523.45, while the lowest price was ₹512.40. The market capitalization of Marico is ₹66,689.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹595 and ₹462.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Marico shares on the last day was 94,476.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Marico share price NSE Live :Marico trading at ₹518.15, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹525.15
The current data of Marico stock shows that the price is ₹518.15. The percent change is -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Marico share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|525.95
|10 Days
|527.62
|20 Days
|533.59
|50 Days
|533.12
|100 Days
|543.43
|300 Days
|537.81
Marico Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Marico share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Marico share price live: Today's Price range
Marico stock reached a low of ₹512.4 and a high of ₹523.45.
Marico Live Updates
MARICO
MARICO
Marico share price NSE Live :Marico trading at ₹518.1, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹525.15
Marico stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -7.05. The current stock price is ₹518.1.
Marico January futures opened at 521.0 as against previous close of 527.55
Marico is currently trading at a spot price of 516.4. The bid price stands at 520.4, with a bid quantity of 2400. The offer price is 520.85, with an offer quantity of 1200. The open interest for Marico is 10747200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Marico share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1168.2
|10.85
|0.94
|1229.95
|892.1
|119471.27
|Dabur India
|534.35
|2.8
|0.53
|596.9
|504.0
|94674.18
|Marico
|516.75
|-8.4
|-1.6
|595.0
|462.95
|66820.14
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2510.7
|18.5
|0.74
|2579.85
|1434.6
|68287.43
|P & G Hygiene & Health Care
|17248.6
|187.5
|1.1
|19086.2
|13101.05
|55990.23
Marico share price update :Marico trading at ₹516.7, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹525.15
The current data for Marico stock shows that the stock price is ₹516.7, with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.61% and has decreased by ₹8.45.
Marico share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Marico reached a low of ₹512.4 and a high of ₹523.45 on the current day.
Marico share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|13
|9
|10
|17
|Hold
|11
|13
|13
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Marico share price Live :Marico closed at ₹525.15 on last trading day
On the last day of March, Marico BSE volume recorded a total of 94,476 shares being traded. The closing price for Marico shares on that day was ₹525.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!