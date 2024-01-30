Hello User
Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico stock soars as traders remain bullish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Marico stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 516.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517.2 per share. Investors should monitor Marico stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Marico Stock Price Today

Marico Share Price Today : On the last day, Marico's stock opened at 512.75 and closed at 525.15. The highest price reached during the day was 523.45, while the lowest was 512.4. The market capitalization of Marico is 66779.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 595 and the 52-week low is 462.95. The BSE volume for the day was 127,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Marico January futures opened at 519.95 as against previous close of 518.85

Marico is currently trading at a spot price of 517.85. The bid price is 520.05 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 520.6 with an offer quantity of 2400. The stock has a high open interest of 11314800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Marico share price update :Marico trading at ₹517.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹516.55

The current stock price of Marico is 517.2 with a net change of 0.65, representing a 0.13 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in value.

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Marico Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Marico share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months-13.49%
6 Months-7.84%
YTD-5.82%
1 Year2.54%
30 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Marico share price Today :Marico trading at ₹516.55, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹525.15

The current data for Marico stock shows that the stock price is 516.55 with a percent change of -1.64. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.64%. The net change in the stock price is -8.6, which means the stock price has decreased by 8.6.

30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Marico share price Live :Marico closed at ₹525.15 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Marico had a trading volume of 127,617 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Marico's shares on that day was 525.15.

