Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico stock soars as traders remain bullish

Marico Share Price Today : On the last day, Marico's stock opened at ₹512.75 and closed at ₹525.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹523.45, while the lowest was ₹512.4. The market capitalization of Marico is ₹66779.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹595 and the 52-week low is ₹462.95. The BSE volume for the day was 127,617 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Marico is currently trading at a spot price of 517.85. The bid price is 520.05 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 520.6 with an offer quantity of 2400. The stock has a high open interest of 11314800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Marico is ₹517.2 with a net change of 0.65, representing a 0.13 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|3 Months
|-13.49%
|6 Months
|-7.84%
|YTD
|-5.82%
|1 Year
|2.54%
The current data for Marico stock shows that the stock price is ₹516.55 with a percent change of -1.64. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.64%. The net change in the stock price is -8.6, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹8.6.
On the last day of March, Marico had a trading volume of 127,617 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Marico's shares on that day was ₹525.15.
