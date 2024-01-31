Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico Stock Gains in Trading Today

Marico Share Price Today : Marico's stock price on the last day was ₹525.15 with a close price of ₹523.15. The stock had a high of ₹525.15 and a low of ₹525.15. The market capitalization of Marico is ₹67,891.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹595, while the 52-week low is ₹462.95. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Dabur India
|535.25
|-0.6
|-0.11
|596.9
|504.0
|94833.64
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2515.15
|23.95
|0.96
|2579.85
|1434.6
|68408.47
|Marico
|528.2
|5.05
|0.97
|595.0
|462.95
|68300.72
|P & G Hygiene & Health Care
|17074.05
|-91.55
|-0.53
|19086.2
|13101.05
|55423.63
|Emami
|499.7
|2.1
|0.42
|588.65
|340.95
|22044.27
The current stock price of Marico is ₹527.4, which represents a 0.81% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.25.
Marico is currently trading at a spot price of 529.35. The bid price is 531.45, while the offer price is 532.0. The offer quantity stands at 1200, with a bid quantity of 1200. The open interest for Marico is 10530000.
Marico stock reached a low of ₹523.15 and a high of ₹532.8 on the current day.
The current data of Marico stock shows that the stock price is ₹528.75, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 5.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% compared to the previous trading session and has gained 5.6 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|3 Months
|-12.45%
|6 Months
|-6.2%
|YTD
|-4.62%
|1 Year
|3.75%
On the last day of March, Marico's BSE volume was 82 shares, and the closing price for the day was ₹523.15.
