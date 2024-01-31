Hello User
Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:40 AM IST
Livemint

Marico stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 523.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.4 per share. Investors should monitor Marico stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Marico Stock Price Today

Marico Share Price Today : Marico's stock price on the last day was 525.15 with a close price of 523.15. The stock had a high of 525.15 and a low of 525.15. The market capitalization of Marico is 67,891.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 595, while the 52-week low is 462.95. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Marico share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dabur India535.25-0.6-0.11596.9504.094833.64
Colgate Palmolive India2515.1523.950.962579.851434.668408.47
Marico528.25.050.97595.0462.9568300.72
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17074.05-91.55-0.5319086.213101.0555423.63
Emami499.72.10.42588.65340.9522044.27
31 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Marico share price Today :Marico trading at ₹527.4, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹523.15

The current stock price of Marico is 527.4, which represents a 0.81% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.25.

31 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Marico January futures opened at 526.0 as against previous close of 525.7

Marico is currently trading at a spot price of 529.35. The bid price is 531.45, while the offer price is 532.0. The offer quantity stands at 1200, with a bid quantity of 1200. The open interest for Marico is 10530000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Marico share price live: Today's Price range

Marico stock reached a low of 523.15 and a high of 532.8 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Marico Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Marico share price NSE Live :Marico trading at ₹528.75, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹523.15

The current data of Marico stock shows that the stock price is 528.75, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 5.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% compared to the previous trading session and has gained 5.6 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.

31 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Marico share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.12%
3 Months-12.45%
6 Months-6.2%
YTD-4.62%
1 Year3.75%
31 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Marico share price Live :Marico closed at ₹523.15 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Marico's BSE volume was 82 shares, and the closing price for the day was 523.15.

