Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico Stocks Surge as Positive Trading Trends Continue

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Marico's stock opened at ₹635 and closed at ₹632.75, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹648.35 and a low of ₹634. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹81,885.43 crore, Marico's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹719.8 and low of ₹486.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 30,332 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Marico Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 91.21% higher than yesterday
Marico Live Updates: As of midnight, Marico's trading volume has surged by 91.21% compared to the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹640.4, reflecting an increase of 1.21%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a downward price trend with high volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Marico Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Marico Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 643.88 and 639.13 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 639.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 643.88. Please note that your training data extends only up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|641.82
|Support 1
|639.47
|Resistance 2
|643.08
|Support 2
|638.38
|Resistance 3
|644.17
|Support 3
|637.12
Marico Live Updates: Marico Short Term and Long Term Trends
Marico Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Marico share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Marico Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|628.91
|10 Days
|635.93
|20 Days
|618.78
|50 Days
|647.47
|100 Days
|658.98
|300 Days
|610.38
Marico Share Price Live Updates: Marico trading at ₹641.2, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹632.75
Marico Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Marico has surpassed the first resistance of ₹640.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹647.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹647.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
Marico Share Price Live Updates: Marico closed at ₹632.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Marico Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹648.35 & ₹634 yesterday to end at ₹641.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend