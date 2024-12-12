Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico Stocks Surge as Positive Trading Trends Continue

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 12:45 PM IST Trade

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates : Marico stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 632.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.2 per share. Investors should monitor Marico stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.