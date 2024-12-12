Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Marico share price Today Live Updates : Marico Stocks Surge as Positive Trading Trends Continue

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates : Marico stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 632.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.2 per share. Investors should monitor Marico stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Marico's stock opened at 635 and closed at 632.75, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 648.35 and a low of 634. With a market capitalization of approximately 81,885.43 crore, Marico's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 719.8 and low of 486.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 30,332 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 12:45 PM IST Marico Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 91.21% higher than yesterday

Marico Live Updates: As of midnight, Marico's trading volume has surged by 91.21% compared to the previous day, with the stock priced at 640.4, reflecting an increase of 1.21%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a downward price trend with high volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

12 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST Marico Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Marico Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 643.88 and 639.13 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 639.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 643.88. Please note that your training data extends only up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1641.82Support 1639.47
Resistance 2643.08Support 2638.38
Resistance 3644.17Support 3637.12
12 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Marico Live Updates: Marico Short Term and Long Term Trends

Marico Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Marico share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

12 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days628.91
10 Days635.93
20 Days618.78
50 Days647.47
100 Days658.98
300 Days610.38
12 Dec 2024, 12:13 PM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Marico trading at ₹641.2, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹632.75

Marico Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Marico has surpassed the first resistance of 640.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 647.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 647.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

12 Dec 2024, 11:45 AM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 131.50% higher than yesterday

Marico Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Marico's trading volume is 131.50% higher than it was yesterday, with the price currently at 640.9, reflecting an increase of 1.29%. Trading volume is a crucial factor, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

12 Dec 2024, 11:40 AM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Marico Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 646.62 and 639.17 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 639.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 646.62. Please note that the data is current only up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.88Support 1639.13
Resistance 2646.37Support 2636.87
Resistance 3648.63Support 3634.38
12 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Marico closed at ₹632.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Marico Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 648.35 & 634 yesterday to end at 641.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.